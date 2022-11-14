Stocks in the news: Biocon, NMDC, Brigade Enterprises, PB Fintech, SpiceJet and NDTV

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 60 points, or 0.33 per cent higher at 18,437.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

, AVG Logistics, Shahlon Silk: Rajesh Exports, AVG Logistics, , MRC Agrotech, Lee & Nee Softwares, and & Infra are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

NMDC: The state-owned metal player posted a 62 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 885.65 crore during the quarter ended September, mainly on account of lower income. It had clocked a Rs 2,339.58 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Biocon

: The biotechnology major said its consolidated net profit declined by 11 per cent to Rs 168 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, on account of rise in overall expenses. The Bengaluru-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 188 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty firm said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 52 crore for the quarter ended in September against a net loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue in the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 912 crore as against Rs 776 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PB Fintech: Tiger Global Management offloaded 1,34,17,607 shares or 2.98 per cent of Policybazaar’s parent firm at an average price of Rs 389.38-Rs 389.44 apiece for Rs 522.50 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data available with NSE.

SpiceJet: Tha airline firm reported widening of net loss to Rs 837.8 crore in the three months ended September as record fuel prices and depreciating rupee caused turbulence for the budget carrier. Excluding the forex loss, the airline’s net loss stood at Rs 577.7 crore in the latest quarter under review.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre major said its consolidated net profit increased by 11 per cent to Rs 194 crore in the second quarter ended September, riding on the back of robust sales in domestic as well as international markets. It had reported a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

: The markets regulator Sebi has approved Adani Group’s open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in media firm NDTV and the offer will commence on November 22. According to an update on Sebi’s website, the regulator gave its final comments on the proposed Rs 492.81 crore-open offer on November 7.

: The drug maker said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Cyclophosphamide capsules, used in the treatment of different kinds of cancers in the American market. The company has received approval from the USFDA to market its product which is a generic version of Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

: The drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 33 lakh for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 168 crore in the July-September period of last year.

: The civil construction firm posted a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.42 crore in the year-ago period.

: The Tyre maker said its net profit declined by 31 per cent to Rs 27 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, hit by lower volumes and higher operating costs driven by inflation. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: The airport infra player posted a standalone comprehensive loss of Rs 546.14 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses. The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 405.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

: The diversified commercial services company reported a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4.05 crore with a revenue from operations at Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

JM Financial: The broking firm reported a marginal 3.20 per cent increase in its net income on a consolidated basis in the September quarter at Rs 180 crore as the company saw its revenue falling and bad loans rising. Total income fell 9.53 per cent to Rs 877.13 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 969.49 crore in the year-ago period.

MTNL: The state-owned telecom firm reported widening of loss to Rs 737 crore on a standalone basis in the second quarter ended September. The company had registered a loss of Rs 653.21 in the same period a year ago.

: The utility player reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 112.57 crore in the September quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Indo Count Industries: The leading bed linen manufacturer reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 67 crore for the September quarter despite higher realization and healthy margins. Total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 849 crore in the reporting quarter.

Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works: The shipping company reported a 425 per cent jump in the net profit to Rs 23.84 crore for the half year ended September 2022. It announced to issue 5.65 lakh preferential shares at an issue price of Rs 700 each aggregating to Rs 39.55 crore, including Ashish Kacholia.

Thomas Cook (India): The travel and tourism firm reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 4.9 crore in the second quarter ended September. In the year-ago period, it had a loss of Rs 110 crore.

: The sugar company posted a sharp decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 93 lakh during the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal on higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.64 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.

Mawana Sugars: The sugar player said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 32.42 crore during the second quarter of 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 18 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s total income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 341.3 crore.

Gammon India: The civil construction firm reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 339.31 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 274.30 crore in the year-ago period.

: The utility microcap reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1.19 lakh for September quarter 2022-23. It incurred a net loss of Rs 18.66 lakh in the year-ago period.

