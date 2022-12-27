Stocks in news: Punjab & Sind Bank, MOIL, IndoStar Capital, Religare Enterprises

The SGX Nifty 50 December futures is pointing to a negative start for domestic equities on Wednesday. The SGX Nifty 50 futures contract was trading at 18,088, lower by 60 points, down 0.33 % from the previous close.

Following are the stocks that are likely to see some trading action today:

Punjab & Sind Bank: The board will meet on Friday to consider and approve raising Rs 250 crore through equity and debt instruments. As on September 30, the public sector lender’s capital adequacy ratio was 15.68%.

MOIL: The government has appointed Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman and managing director of the mining company till 2025. Currently, Usha Singh is holding the position as an additional charge.

Religare Enterprises: Debt-ridden subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd is hopeful of restarting its business operation in 2023 following the company’s proposal of Rs 2,300 crore one time settlement (OTS) finding favour from most of the lenders. Once the OTS process is completed, Religare Finvest will come out of the corrective action plan imposed by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2018 due to its weak financial health.



IndoStar Capital Finance: The company has appointed Vinod Kumar Panicker as chief financial officer effective Monday. Prior to joining the company, Panicker was the CFO of Muthoot Capital Services for 9 years.

Sikko Industries: Shares of the company will trade ex-dividend for its interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share. The company’s shares ended higher by over 2% at Rs 104.85 per share on Tuesday.

Advait Infratech: Shares of the company will trade ex-bonus. The company has received in-principle approval from the BSE for the proposed allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Capri Global: The company’s board will meet to consider, discuss and decide the quantum and pricing of rights issue of shares.

Alexander Stamps and Coins: The board of the company will convene a meeting to discuss fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

Unistar Multimedia: The company’s board will meet to discuss and approve the acquisition of Du Point Loyalty Distribution Private Limited, either through cash or stock deal.

NMS Resources: The board meeting of the company will be held to consider the appointment of Isha Gupta as the company’s director.

Family Care Hospitals: The healthcare provider will be holding its board meeting to discuss fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

Indo Asia Finance: The company’s board will be meeting to consider and approve the proposal to change the name of the company.

K&R Rail Engineering: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to mull a proposal of raising funds through issue of equity or convertible warrants on a preferential basis.