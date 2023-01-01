Stocks in news: Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, NDTV, MOIL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 40 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 18,183, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.

Following are the stocks that will be on the investors’ radar:

Coal India: Total coal production in December rose 10.3% on year to 66.4 million tonne. The offtake grew 3.6% to 62.7 million tonne.

MOIL: Breaking a multi-year record, the company registered best production in December at 141,321 tonnes, an increase of 18% from November. Sales at 164,235 tonnes for the month grew by around 91% over November. Further, the company has increased prices across grades in the range of 2.7-15% effective Sunday.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company’s total vehicle sales in December declined 9% on year to 139,347 units. Domestic sales fell over 10% to 117,551 units. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company, however, took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield motorcycle sales in December declined by 7% on year to 68,400 units. Commercial vehicles sales in the last month increased by 17.3% on year to 7,221 units.

Tata Motors: Total domestic sales in December rose 10% on year to 72,997 units. Continued focus on retail during the quarter resulted in retail sales surpassing wholesale sales by 13% in December, and by 6.3% in Q3. Passenger vehicle sales increased 14% on year last month to 40,407 units.

Escorts Kubota: Total tractor sales in December increased 19% on year to 5,573 units. Domestic sales increased by 22% while exports fell 3.4%.

VST Tillers: Total tillers and tractor sales in December increased 25.2% on year to 4,559 units.

Aksh Optifibre: The company through a one-time settlement deal has repaid the outstanding dues to Punjab National Bank. Under the settlement, the company has paid Rs 5.5 crore to the lender.

Max India: Fire incident at its Care Home facility in Greater Kailash II, New Delhi on Sunday led to the death of two of its residents.

New Delhi Television: Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will receive a little over Rs 602 crore for selling 27.26% stake in the news broadcaster to Adani Enterprises at a per-share price of Rs 342.65. This is a 17% premium to the open offer price of Rs 294 per share that Adani Enterprises offered to minority shareholders.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance and subsidiary L&T Infra Credit jointly sold Rs 1,827.5 crore of distressed loans to Avenue Capital-backed Asset Reconstruction Company of India (Arcil) this week, according to sources.

IDFC First Bank: The bankruptcy court has admitted Marvel Realtors & Developers Ltd under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and appointed Manoj Kumar Mishra as the interim resolution professional for the Pune-based realty firm. The tribunal allowed the petition filed by company’s lender IDFC First Bank to initiate the insolvency proceedings.

Bank of India: The bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 10-15 basis points across loan tenures from Sunday. The revised rates on the loans will be in the range of 7.30-8.50%.

Religare Enterprises: Debt-ridden subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd has signed a settlement agreement with all its lenders for a one-time settlement, clearing the deck for the NBFC to exit from the Corrective Action Plan imposed by the RBI.

Vakrangee: The company has partnered with Digify Televentures Private Limited to offer sale of refurbished smartphones across its network. Customers will be able to buy refurbished smartphones as well as mobile accessories at best prices along with assured quality and warranty through Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

Reliance Power: The company has allotted 22.8 crore shares to promoter Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. With this, the parent owns 22.7% stake in the company. The shares were allotted on conversion of debt into equity.

IDBI Bank: The bank’s mutual fund arm IDBI Mutual Fund has signed an agreement to transfer its schemes to LIC Mutual Fund. LIC MF had said earlier that the fund house was in advanced stages of acquiring IDBI Mutual Fund. IDBI MF had to be either sold or merged with LIC MF because as per SEBI rules, one promoter cannot have more than 10% stake in 2 mutual funds.

RITES: The transport consultancy and engineering firm has entered into a pact with KIIFCON to jointly explore, identify, secure, and execute consultancy projects. As part of the pact, both companies will work as partners to provide consultancy for transport and infrastructure projects in various sectors, including airports, urban transport (metros) and railways across the domestic and international market. KIIFCON is a consultancy organisation under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Gulshan Polyols: The company has collaborated with Amplus, a subsidiary company of a Singapore-based company, to purchase electricity in the form of solar energy for its Muzaffarnagar plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Ashapura Minechem: The company’s board will meet to consider fundraising through the issue of warrants. The company is a leading multi-mineral solutions provider with a global footprint.

Inventure Growth and Securities: The board will be meeting to mull fundraising through rights issue of equity shares. The penny stock has underperformed in 2022.

Sanghi Industries: The company’s board is meeting to consider and approve modifications to the terms of non-convertible debentures issued by the company.

Coastal Corporation: The company’s board is scheduled to meet to consider fundraising through rights issue of equity shares.

Nitta Gelatin: The board meeting of the company is scheduled for considering and approving the rights issue.

Shriram Finance: The company has secured long-term funding of $100 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The $100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a 5-year loan. Further, the company has revised interest rate on its term deposits with effect from January 1. Accordingly, the rate on 12-month deposit would be increased to 7.2%, 7.5% for a tenure of 24 months, and for 36 months it would be 7.5%.

