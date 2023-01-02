Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, M&M Financial, Nazara Tech, Zomato, HFCL

The Nifty 50 January futures contract on the Singapore Exchange point to a negative opening for domestic equities on Tuesday. The contract was trading at 18,196.50 down 26.5 points, down 0.15 % from the previous close.

Following are the stocks that are likely to grab investors’ attention:

Bajaj Auto: The company reported a 22% decline in total sales to 281,486 units in December. Total two-wheeler sales slipped 23% to 2,47,024 units last month. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2% to 1,25,525 units, while exports fell 36% to 1,21,499 units.

M&M Financial: Aided by the continued momentum, total loan disbursals in December rose 67% on year to Rs 4,650 crore. The Q3 disbursements at approximately Rs 14,450 crore, registered a growth of 80% YoY.

Nazara Technologies: India has proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in the country. The proposal came after a recommendation by a government panel on creating a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on online gambling.

South Indian Bank: Gross advances rose 18% on year to Rs 70,168 crore in the quarter ended December. Total current account savings account (CASA) as on December 31 stood at Rs 30,699 crore, up 9% from the year-ago period.

Dabur India: The proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Badshah Masata was completed on Monday. Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of the company.

Indian Bank: The bank has increased lending rates, including the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), by up to 25 basis points. The new rates are effective from January 3.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received orders worth Rs 120 crore from various oil and gas distribution companies during the quarter ended December.

PSP Projects: The company has emerged as lowest bidder for a government project worth Rs 1,364.47 crore for construction of state of the art high rise office building in Surat, Gujarat.

Zomato: Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar tendered his resignation on Monday. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core technology systems for the company.

HFCL: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Reliance Projects & Property Management Services to supply optical fibre cables.

Family Care Hospitals: Shares of the company will trade ex-rights for its rights issue of 127 shares against every 100 shares held offered at the price of Rs 12 per share.

Vaxfab Enterprises: Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises will trade ex-rights for rights issue of 6 shares for every 1 share held at the rate of Rs 18 per share.

State Bank of India: The lender’s board will meet to consider and approve raising of infrastructure bonds.

Global Capital Markets: The board meeting of the company will be held to consider and approve the appointment of Additional Director (Executive Director).

Caspian Corporate Services: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

NIBE: The textile company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

Kamavati Finance: The company’s board will be meeting to consider stock split.

Vivanta Industries: The company’s board will meet to consider fundraising through preferential share issue.

QGO Finance: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider a proposal for raising funds through non-convertible debentures under private placement basis.

