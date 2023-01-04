Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Marico, RBL Bank, AU Small Fin Bank

The Nifty 50 January futures contract on the Singapore Exchange hints at a positive start to domestic equities on Wednesday. The futures contract was trading at 18,164.50, up 53.5 points or 0.30% from the previous close.

Following are the stocks that will be in the limelight:

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company handled 25.1 million tonne cargo in December, witnessing a growth of 8% YoY. For the 9 months ended December, the Adani Group firm saw 8% on year growth in cargo volumes to 253 million tonne.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC major has booked 7.8 million new loans in the quarter ended December, compared with 7.4 million a year ago, according to provisional figures. The new loans booked in the last quarter were the highest-ever for the company. The company’s liquidity position remains strong, with the consolidated net liquidity surplus



at Rs 12,750 crore at the end of the last quarter.

Bharti Airtel: The company will allot 8.35 million shares on conversion of dollar-denominated bonds due in 2025. The bonds can be converted into fully paid-up equity shares of 5 rupees each by February 7, 2025.

Marico: The FMCG major expects to post low single-digit YoY growth in the consolidated revenue for the December quarter. It expects gross and operating margins to improve both YoY and sequentially, but operating profit could see a moderate growth.

Tata Motors: The automaker’s production in the December quarter rose 12% YoY to 2,21,416 units due to strong domestic demand.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender’s gross advances rose 7% sequentially to Rs 56,335 crore as of December 31, according to the provisional data. The total deposits at Rs 61,101 crore was up 5% sequentially.

RBL Bank: The bank’s gross advances rose 14% YoY to Rs 68,371 crore as on December 31, according to provisional data. Sequentially, the advances rose 6%. Retail loans rose 12% on year and 7.0% sequentially, while wholesale loans increased by 17% on year and 5% sequentially.

SJVN: The company will make an investment of Rs 2,615 crore in a hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh. On completion of the project, the company will earn 16.50% return on the equity infusion. The investment will be 70% debt and 30% equity.

M&M Financial: The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions on the NBFC major for carrying out loan recovery or repossession activities through outsourcing arrangements with third parties.

HT Media: The National Company Law Tribunal has refused to admit an insolvency petition by JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd against the company on grounds of pre-existing dispute between the parties.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The board has approved sub-division of one equity share with face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with face value Rs 1.

NTPC: The company’s subsidiary NTPC Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to develop renewable energy-based power projects. Under the MoU, NTPC Green Energy will supply 400 MW of renewable power to HPCL’s refineries and other business units.

RHI Magnesita: The company’s board meeting will be held to issue and allot 2,70,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to DBRL.

VLS Finance: The company’s board meeting will be convened for considering share buyback. Pacific Industries: The company’s board meeting will be held to consider rights issue of shares

Monind: The company’s board will be meeting to consider extension of redemption period of non-cumulative, non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Symbiox Investment: The company’s board meeting will be held to consider rights issue of equity shares.

KP Energy: The company’s board will be meeting to consider a stock split.

Retro Green Revolution: The company’s board will be meeting to consider preferential share issue.

Hindprakash Industries: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider and approve the purchase of equity shares of Hindparagon Polyresins Private Limited.

Achyut Healthcare: The company’s board will meet for discussion on the preferential share issue.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)