Stocks attracting govt capex and PLI incentives to outperform in run-up to Budget, says Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research

Union Budget 2023 is likely to stress on capex spending and manufacturing while remaining firm on the path of fiscal consolidation, said Sonam Srivastava, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and Founder of Wright Research.Srivastava expects the government to boost capital expenditure to near 3.5% of GDP from the current 2.9%.”The Budget is expected to maintain its focus on domestic manufacturing revival and PLI schemes for labour-intensive sectors. Most importantly, instead of going populist, the Budget is expected to keep post-Covid fiscal consolidation, divestment and reduction of subsidies as its priorities,” she said.“Even though this is the last Budget before elections, we might not see the government go populist but instead focus on fiscal consolidation in the light of global volatility,” she said.

Sectors like capital goods, defence, public sector banks will continue to hog the spotlight in the runup to the Budget, said the investment advisor, adding these themes are already seeing fresh investments.“The theme of chasing stocks getting government Capex and incentives from the PLI schemes will outperform in the run-up to the Budget,” she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. This will be the last full Budget before the general elections to be held in mid-2024.Most analysts expect the government to prioritise infrastructure spending as the primary driver for growth.In the last 11 years, the market has fallen five times, while gaining six times in the month ahead of the Union Budget. So far this year, both Sensex and Nifty have lost over 1% on a year-to-date basis.Budget announcements are always crucial, Srivastava said, adding that a populist Budget could hurt sentiments. “We see a pre-budget buying in stocks that might be favoured by the Budget. On the broader market level, the volatility could persist.”Post-budget, banking, manufacturing and capital goods will likely be in focus, according to Srivastava. “We also expect energy, healthcare and pharma, speciality chemicals, technology and manufacturing to rally this time after the Budget.”

