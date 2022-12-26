Stock Markets Pathshala: How to spot a Turnaround, Kunal Bothra Explains – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 26 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM ISTWhat happens when a stock gets into an underperforming zone? Today’s topic for learning is ‘How To Spot A Turnaround?’ or in technical terms ‘A Selling Climax’. Let’s dive into the lesson with ET Now’s technical expert Kunal Bothra and see some practical cases of a sharp decline in stock prices to spot a Selling Climax or a Turnaround.04:33Sensex rises 250 pts in early trade, Nifty above 17,850; Suven Pharma jumps 5%Views: 11707:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 26, 2022Views: 43701:29Stocks in focus: SJVN, Suven Pharma, Deep Industries and moreViews: 29013:29Mind Over Money: How chess helped this money manager improve tennis skillsViews: 17302:02Sensex ends in red for 4th straight session, cracks 981 points; Nifty near 17,800Views: 25427:05What Action to take in a Volatile Market?Views: 23003:49Sensex tumbles over 600 pts; Nifty below 17,950; all sectors in the redViews: 48202:07Stock Radar: Buy Max Healthcare for a target of Rs 525Views: 27703:18Sensex sheds 300 pts, Nifty tests 18,000; auto, banking stocks dragViews: 45805:17Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 23, 2022Views: 62102:05Stocks in focus: Ajanta Pharma, GAIL, India Cements and moreViews: 209108:14Fundamental Radar: Healthcare Global likely to hit fresh 52-week highs in next 12 months, says Kaustubh PawaskarViews: 111801:34Stock Radar: Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3700-3800, says Vaishali ParekhViews: 128503:36Sensex slumps for 3rd straight session, ends 241 points lower; Nifty below 18,150Views: 66702:47Sensex gains 300 pts in early trade, Nifty opens above 18,250; UCO Bank, IOB up 5% eachViews: 107204:02Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 22, 2022Views: 117401:28Stocks in focus: Max Financial Services, Bandhan Bank, Torrent Pharma and moreViews: 87401:55Sensex down 635 pts, Nifty below 18,200; Dr Lal rallies 6%Views: 59401:29Stock Radar: Buy Shipping Corporation for a target of Rs 149-154, says Ruchit JainViews: 131102:16Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty opens above 18,450; HCL Tech, UPL gain over 1%Views: 56003:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 21, 2022Views: 66401:49Stocks in focus: Sterling & Wilson, Dabur India, Just Dial and moreViews: 56502:29Stock Radar: Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2490, says Ajit MishraViews: 154902:24Sensex rebounds around 600 pts from day’s low, ends 104 pts lower; Nifty below 18,400Views: 35402:28Fundamental Radar: Capacity expansion makes JK Cement an attractive buy, says Sneha PoddarViews: 47200:37Dalal Street sombre ahead of Christmas; Sensex tumbles 700 points, Nifty below 18,250Views: 54802:52Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty below 18,350; Dabur down 3%, NBCC up 3%Views: 34504:15Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 20, 2022Views: 48202:21Stocks in focus: Hinduja Global, Just Dial and moreViews: 69802:02Stock Radar: Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 465, says Shitij GandhiViews: 54902:01Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak, jumps 468 points; Nifty tops 18,400Views: 28503:32Sensex flat, Nifty below 18,300; Bajaj Hindusthan rises 10%Views: 155304:01Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 19, 2022Views: 457201:45Stocks in focus: Sun Pharma, Phoenix Mills and moreViews: 269502:23Stock Radar: Buy Mahindra CIE for a target of Rs 380, says Gaurav BissaViews: 224202:22Sensex slumps for 2nd straight day, ends 461 points lower; Nifty below 18,300Views: 157704:54Sensex loses 300 points, Nifty nears 18,300; GMM Pfaudler tanks 10%Views: 141803:30Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for December 16, 2022Views: 94702:00Stocks in focus: IRCTC, Archean Chemicals and moreViews: 1643To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold