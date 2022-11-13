Stock market update: Sugar stocks up as market falls

NEW DELHI: Sugar stocks were trading higher on Monday at 10:09AM

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals(up 4.35%), KCP Sugar & Industries(up 2.05%), Sakthi Sugars(up 1.67%), AVADHSUGAR(up 1.33%), Dhampur Sugar Mills(up 1.23%), Shree Renuka Sugars(up 1.19%), Bannari Amman Sugars(up 1.12%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries(up 0.95%), & Industries(up 0.92%) and Ponni Sugars(Erode)(up 0.85%) were among the top gainers.

Ugar Sugar Works(down 1.67%), Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals(down 1.28%), EID Parry(down 0.62%), BAJAJHIND(down 0.47%), Rana Sugars(down 0.45%), Kothari Sugars & Chemicals(down 0.36%), DCM Shriram Industries(down 0.26%) and Mawana Sugars(down 0.13%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 5.0 points up at 18354.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 66.67 points at 61728.37 at around 10:09AM.

Hindalco Industries(up 4.73%), Enterprises(up 2.85%), Tata Motors(up 2.28%), UPL Ltd(up 1.83%), Grasim Industries(up 1.49%), Tata Steel(up 1.35%), Hero MotoCorp(up 1.18%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 1.02%), UltraTech Cement(up 1.01%) and JSW Steel(up 0.93%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 4.2%), ITC(down 0.9%), ICICI Bank(down 0.86%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.77%), Bharti Airtel(down 0.61%), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS(down 0.47%), HDFC Bank(down 0.44%), HDFC(down 0.32%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(down 0.32%) and Larsen & Toubro(down 0.26%) were trading in the red.