Stock market update: Stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE in today's trade

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd., , , and , hit their fresh 52-week highs during Monday’s trade on NSE.

Benchmark NSE Nifty closed 85.65 points up at 18202.8 amid buying in frontline bluechip counters.

However, stocks such as , Swastik Pipe Ltd., , KCK Industries Ltd. and , touched their fresh 52-week lows.

Overall, 33 shares ended in the green in Nifty50 index, while 17 closed in the red.

In the Nifty 50 index, , SBI, Adani Ent., and were among top gainers during the day, while , , , and ended in the red.

The BSE Sensex closed 234.79 points up at 61185.15.

Traders piled up positions in IT – Hardware, Sugar, Metals – Ferrous, Metals – Non Ferrous and Cement sectors, while selling was witnessed in Learning & Education, NBFC, Glass, IT Enabled Services and Miscellaneous sectors during the day.