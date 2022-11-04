Stock market update: Power stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed higher in the Friday’s session.

NHPC(up 5.54%), Reliance Power(up 5.00%), SJVN(up 3.29%), Adani Power(up 3.00%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(up 2.65%), Alstom T&D India(up 2.45%),

Transmission(up 2.21%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures(up 1.35%), Suzlon Energy(up 1.24%) and Inox wind(up 1.04%) stood among the top gainers.

NLC India(down 2.68%), Energy Development Company(down 2.11%), JSW Energy(down 1.81%), KPI Green Energy(down 1.70%), Orient Green Power Company(down 1.14%), Voltamp Transformers(down 0.97%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.83%), Indo Tech Transformers(down 0.82%), Hitachi Energy India(down 0.79%) and NTPC(down 0.67%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 64.45 points up at 18117.15, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 113.95 points at 60950.36.

Adani Enterprises(up 6.76%), Hindalco Industries(up 4.92%), Bajaj Finserv(up 4.48%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 3.48%), JSW Steel(up 3.17%), Tata Steel(up 2.7%), UltraTech Cement(up 2.45%), Tata Motors(up 2.19%), UPL Ltd(up 1.74%) and State Bank of India(up 1.55%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 2.17%), Cipla(down 1.46%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.23%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(down 1.12%), Infosys(down 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever(down 1.02%), Divis Laboratories(down 0.93%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.83%) and SBI Life(down 0.82%) closed in the red.

