Stock market update: Power stocks up as market falls

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed lower in the Thursday’s session.

Inox Wind Energy(up 5.00%), Suzlon Energy(up 4.32%), KEC International(up 3.37%), Gujarat Industries Power(up 3.28%), Karma Energy(up 3.04%), JSW Energy(up 2.40%), Inox wind(up 1.69%), CESC(up 1.30%), Indowind Energy(up 1.07%) and NTPC(up 1.01%) stood among the top gainers.

Adani Transmissions(down 5.43%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(down 4.08%), ADANIGREEN(down 2.29%), Torrent Power(down 2.24%), Energy Development Company(down 2.09%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures(down 2.07%), Hitachi Energy India(down 1.42%),

Transmission(down 1.25%), Limited(down 1.21%) and DPSC(down 1.13%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 40.5 points down at 16818.1, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 188.32 points at 56409.96.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 3.35%), Hindalco Industries(up 2.9%),

Enterprises(up 2.88%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(up 2.63%), ITC(up 2.49%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 2.13%), Shree Cement(up 2.12%), Tata Steel(up 1.73%), Cipla(up 1.7%) and Coal India(up 1.47%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Asian Paints(down 5.2%), Tech Mahindra(down 2.19%), Hero MotoCorp(down 2.12%), Bajaj Auto(down 1.95%), Titan Company Ltd(down 1.76%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.52%), Bajaj Finance(down 1.36%), Wipro(down 1.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 1.29%) and Tata Consultancy(down 1.26%) closed in the red.

