Stock market update: Power stocks mixed as market rises

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed higher in the Tuesday’s session.

PIGL(up 4.98%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures(up 4.86%), Inox wind(up 2.62%), RTNPOWER(up 2.47%), Transmission(up 2.37%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(up 1.78%), NTPC(up 1.61%), Orient Green Power Company(up 1.21%), Limited(up 0.96%) and Torrent Power(up 0.93%) stood among the top gainers.

Adani Transmissions(down 4.76%), Jyoti Structures(down 4.67%), Indo Tech Transformers(down 3.11%), Reliance Power(down 2.90%), Voltamp Transformers(down 2.67%), KPI Green Energy(down 2.18%), JSW Energy(down 2.02%), Karma Energy(down 1.38%), Indowind Energy(down 1.05%) and Suzlon Energy-Partly Pd up Right Is(down 0.88%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 84.25 points up at 18244.2, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 274.12 points at 61418.96.

IndusInd Bank(up 2.67%), JSW Steel(up 1.68%), NTPC(up 1.61%), HDFC LIFE INSURANCE(up 1.43%), UltraTech Cement(up 1.31%), Titan Company Ltd(up 1.28%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 1.24%), Divis Laboratories(up 1.21%), UPL Ltd(up 1.2%) and Enterprises(up 1.15%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 1.11%), Nestle India(down 0.75%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 0.57%), Bharti Airtel(down 0.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 0.22%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(down 0.18%), Coal India(down 0.15%), HDFC Bank(down 0.15%), Eicher Motors(down 0.11%) and Cipla(down 0.03%) closed in the red.

