Stock market update: Power stocks down as market rises

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed higher in the Wednesday’s session.

Indowind Energy(up 3.14%), Transmission(up 2.19%), KEC International(up 1.96%), Jyoti Structures(up 0.71%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(up 0.61%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 0.51%), KPI Green Energy(up 0.28%) and CESC(up 0.20%) stood among the top gainers.

DPSC(down 5.42%), ADANIGREEN(down 3.95%), Adani Power(down 3.33%), Karma Energy(down 2.87%), SJVN(down 2.81%), Alstom T&D India(down 2.39%), Inox Wind Energy(down 2.37%), Tata Power Company(down 2.14%), Inox wind(down 2.10%) and Torrent Power(down 2.04%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 6.25 points up at 18409.65, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 2.8%), Coal India(up 1.18%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.07%), HDFC Bank(up 0.86%), Hindustan Unilever(up 0.83%), HDFC(up 0.81%), Bharti Airtel(up 0.71%), Tata Consultancy(up 0.68%), Infosys(up 0.55%) and Power Grid Corporation of India(up 0.51%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Enterprises(down 2.88%), Adani Enterprises(down 2.49%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 2.16%), Hindalco Industries(down 2.08%), JSW Steel(down 1.95%), Bajaj Finance(down 1.86%), Tata Steel(down 1.84%), Bajaj Finserv(down 1.34%), Tata Motors(down 1.28%) and NTPC(down 1.25%) closed in the red.

