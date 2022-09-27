Stock market update: Power stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed lower in the Tuesday’s session.

Inox Wind Energy(up 5.00%), Jyoti Structures(up 4.78%),

Transmission(up 4.72%), DPSC(up 4.23%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(up 4.10%), Indowind Energy(up 2.51%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 1.99%), Torrent Power(up 1.90%), Adani Power(up 1.65%) and Voltamp Transformers(up 1.56%) stood among the top gainers.

Energy Development Company(down 4.81%), RTNPOWER(down 3.41%), ADANIGREEN(down 2.90%), Adani Transmissions(down 2.87%), Suzlon Energy(down 2.34%), CESC(down 1.66%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures(down 1.30%), Orient Green Power Company(down 1.18%), Indo Tech Transformers(down 1.18%) and Alstom T&D India(down 1.14%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 8.9 points down at 17007.4, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 37.7 points at 57107.52.

Cipla(up 3.1%), TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS(up 2.18%), Shree Cement(up 2.0%), Power Grid Corporation of India(up 1.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 1.89%), Eicher Motors(up 1.56%), IndusInd Bank(up 1.35%), HCL Technologies(up 1.33%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.3%) and Nestle India(up 1.19%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp(down 3.05%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(down 2.22%), Tata Steel(down 2.2%), Titan Company Ltd(down 2.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.62%), JSW Steel(down 1.42%), SBI Life(down 1.39%), State Bank of India(down 1.25%), Tech Mahindra(down 1.01%) and ICICI Bank(down 0.99%) closed in the red.

