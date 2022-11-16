Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 1.03%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects(up 2.82 per cent) and Macrotech Developers(up 0.19 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills(down 2.08 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(down 2.03 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 1.73 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 1.16 per cent) and DLF(down 1.04 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 1.03 per cent down at 448.15.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 6.25 points at 18409.65, while the BSE Sensex stood up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 ended in the green, while 30 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., YES Bank, , HUDCO and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Global Health Ltd., HUDCO, Atul Auto, and Dhampur Bio . hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Ltd., Coastal Corp(PP)and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

