Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.86% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded negative around 11:10AM(IST)on Friday in a weak market.

Oberoi Realty(up 0.52 per cent) and Brigade Enterprises(up 0.43 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Indiabulls Real Estate(down 2.58 per cent), Phoenix Mills(down 1.98 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 1.4 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.04 per cent) and DLF(down 0.87 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was down 0.86 per cent at 444.5 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 111.3 points at 18232.6, while the BSE Sensex was down 357.36 points at 61393.24.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 6 were trading in the green, while 44 were in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. and Bank of Maharashtra hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while KCK Industries Ltd., Ltd., , Arshiya and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.