Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.8%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises(up 1.0 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 0.7 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers(down 5.21 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.46 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 1.03 per cent), DLF(down 0.58 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(down 0.45 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.8 per cent down at 446.0.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 110.85 points at 18608.0, while the BSE Sensex stood up 402.73 points at 62533.3.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Shares of UCO Bank, Central Bank, and IOB hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade.


