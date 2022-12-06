Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.68%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate(up 1.48 per cent), Phoenix Mills(up 0.72 per cent) and Brigade Enterprises(up 0.14 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers(down 2.92 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 1.3 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.13 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 0.86 per cent) and DLF(down 0.68 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.68 per cent down at 463.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 58.3 points at 18642.75, while the BSE Sensex stood down 208.24 points at 62626.36.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 23 ended in the green, while 27 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, YES Bank, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., , Donear Ind, and IDBI Bank hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., , , and Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

