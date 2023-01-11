Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.05%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Wednesday. Shares of Godrej Properties(up 0.97 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate(up 0.65 per cent), Macrotech Developers(up 0.19 per cent) and SOBHA(up 0.08 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.13 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(down 0.79 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 0.3 per cent), DLF(down 0.25 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(down 0.15 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Realty index closed 0.05 per cent down at 424.95. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 18.45 points at 17895.7, while the BSE Sensex stood down 9.98 points at 60105.5. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 18 ended in the green, while 31 closed in the red.

