Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 1.05%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects(up 3.61 per cent), DLF(up 2.71 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 2.47 per cent), Oberoi Realty(up 0.63 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(up 0.37 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers(down 1.99 per cent) and Indiabulls Real Estate(down 1.6 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 1.05 per cent up at 447.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 85.65 points at 18202.8, while the BSE Sensex stood up 234.79 points at 61185.15.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 33 ended in the green, while 17 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, , and JP Power were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Anmol India, Swastik Pipe Ltd., , KCK Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

