Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.95%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of SOBHA(up 4.03 per cent), Phoenix Mills(up 2.66 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 2.44 per cent), Oberoi Realty(up 2.21 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 0.69 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty(down 1.35 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(down 1.2 per cent) and Macrotech Developers(down 0.36 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.95 per cent up at 431.8.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 85.7 points at 18105.3, while the BSE Sensex stood down 293.14 points at 60840.74.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 19 ended in the green, while 31 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , PNB and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Pritika Engineering Components Ltd., , Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Elin Electronics Ltd., KFIN Technologies Ltd., Inds., and P&G Health hit their fresh 52-week lows.

