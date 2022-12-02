Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.94%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Macrotech Developers(up 4.84 per cent), Phoenix Mills(up 3.07 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 2.38 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate(up 2.14 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 0.54 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises(down 1.46 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 0.68 per cent) and DLF(down 0.47 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.94 per cent up at 463.35.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 116.4 points at 18696.1, while the BSE Sensex stood down 415.69 points at 62868.5.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 ended in the green, while 34 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , BHEL, Ltd. and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Skipper Ltd, Raymond, , Axita Cotton and Ramky Infra hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

