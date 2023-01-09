Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.61%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Phoenix Mills(up 1.43 per cent), Godrej Properties(up 1.42 per cent), SOBHA(up 1.32 per cent), Sunteck Realty(up 1.3 per cent) and DLF(up 1.14 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.28 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(down 0.96 per cent) and Macrotech Developers(down 0.46 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.61 per cent up at 428.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 241.75 points at 18101.2, while the BSE Sensex stood up 846.94 points at 60747.31.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 44 ended in the green, while 6 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, , IDBI Bank and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, , RBM Infracon Ltd., MT Educare and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

