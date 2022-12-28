Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.49%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of Macrotech Developers(up 5.27 per cent), Oberoi Realty(up 0.34 per cent), DLF(up 0.24 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate(up 0.19 per cent) and Phoenix Mills(up 0.12 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, SOBHA(down 1.61 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.3 per cent), Sunteck Realty(down 0.92 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(down 0.12 per cent) and Godrej Properties(down 0.02 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.49 per cent up at 427.15.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 9.8 points at 18122.5, while the BSE Sensex stood down 17.15 points at 60910.28.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 21 ended in the green, while 29 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, IOB, PNB, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Dollex Agrotech Ltd., , Ltd., and FACT hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Godha Cabcon & Insul, Sintex Inds., C.E. Info ., and Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

