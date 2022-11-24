Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.22%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Shares of Macrotech Developers(up 2.89 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 1.2 per cent), Phoenix Mills(up 0.43 per cent), Godrej Properties(up 0.29 per cent) and DLF(up 0.14 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate(down 2.03 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.95 per cent) and Oberoi Realty(down 0.55 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.22 per cent up at 439.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 216.85 points at 18484.1, while the BSE Sensex stood up 762.1 points at 62272.68.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 43 ended in the green, while 7 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., , PNB, and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of BSL Ltd, , Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Ponni Sugars and Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Swastik Pipe Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

