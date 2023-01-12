Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.05%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note on Thursday. Shares of Prestige Estates Projects(up 1.37 per cent), Godrej Properties(up 1.11 per cent), SOBHA(up 0.84 per cent), DLF(up 0.75 per cent) and Sunteck Realty(up 0.22 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises(down 1.37 per cent), Macrotech Developers(down 1.22 per cent), Phoenix Mills(down 1.05 per cent) and Oberoi Realty(down 0.14 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Realty index closed 0.05 per cent up at 425.15. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 37.5 points at 17858.2, while the BSE Sensex stood down 147.47 points at 59958.03. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 24 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , PNB and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd., Generic Engg, Cool Caps Industries Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., , , . and Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.