Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 1.14%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.1 per cent), Granules India(up 0.56 per cent) and Biocon(up 0.29 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Strides Pharma Science(down 3.54 per cent), Divis Laboratories(down 3.39 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 2.85 per cent), Laurus(down 2.83 per cent) and Pfizer(down 2.21 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 1.14 per cent down at 13079.5.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 45.8 points at 18157.0, while the BSE Sensex stood down 151.6 points at 61033.55.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Khaitan(India) and HLV Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade.


