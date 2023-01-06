Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.77%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of Abbott India(up 1.01 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 2.61 per cent), Granules India(down 2.01 per cent), Biocon(down 1.48 per cent), Laurus(down 1.24 per cent) and Gland Pharma(down 1.2 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.77 per cent down at 12654.95.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 132.7 points at 17859.45, while the BSE Sensex stood down 452.9 points at 59900.37.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 10 ended in the green, while 40 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , IDBI Bank, and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while RBM Infracon Ltd., , , and Transwarr Fin(PP)hit their fresh 52-week lows.

