Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.67%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of Abbott India(up 1.27 per cent), Natco Pharma(up 0.79 per cent), Biocon(up 0.52 per cent) and Sanofi India(up 0.23 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 4.53 per cent), Laurus(down 2.23 per cent), Lupin(down 2.04 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.69 per cent) and Cipla(down 1.53 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.67 per cent down at 12861.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 36.25 points at 18307.65, while the BSE Sensex stood down 87.12 points at 61663.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 14 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , KCK Industries Ltd., United Drilling, . and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

