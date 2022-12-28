Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.56%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sanofi India(up 0.55 per cent), Pfizer(up 0.2 per cent), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals(up 0.08 per cent), Abbott India(up 0.08 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.04 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Alkem Laboratories(down 1.49 per cent), Lupin(down 1.19 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 0.97 per cent), Cipla(down 0.92 per cent) and Divis Laboratories(down 0.88 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.56 per cent down at 12624.15.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 9.8 points at 18122.5, while the BSE Sensex stood down 17.15 points at 60910.28.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 21 ended in the green, while 29 closed in the red.

Shares of , IOB, PNB, and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Dollex Agrotech Ltd., , Ltd., and FACT hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Godha Cabcon & Insul, Inds., C.E. Info ., and Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

