Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.37%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Monday.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(up 0.84 per cent), Biocon(up 0.59 per cent), Granules India(up 0.45 per cent), Abbott India(up 0.33 per cent) and Zydus Lifesciences(up 0.04 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Divis Laboratories(down 1.19 per cent), Natco Pharma(down 1.17 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 0.8 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(down 0.76 per cent) and Pfizer(down 0.56 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.37 per cent down at 12551.4.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 92.15 points at 18197.45, while the BSE Sensex stood up 327.05 points at 61167.79.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , SAIL and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , Cool Caps Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arham Technologies Ltd., , Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., and Godha Cabcon & Insul hit their fresh 52-week lows.

