Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.22%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories(up 2.2 per cent), Natco Pharma(up 0.59 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(up 0.51 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(up 0.17 per cent) and Divis Laboratories(up 0.17 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Gland Pharma(down 2.34 per cent), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 1.84 per cent), Laurus(down 1.62 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(down 1.24 per cent) and Granules India(down 1.11 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.22 per cent down at 12618.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 35.15 points at 18385.3, while the BSE Sensex stood down 103.9 points at 61702.29.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 12 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of , YES Bank, Ltd., JP Power and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Nelcast, Donear Ind, Confidence Petro and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arshiya, , , Penta Gold and Sintex Inds. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

