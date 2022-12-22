Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.21%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of Lupin(up 1.99 per cent), Abbott India(up 1.36 per cent), Alkem Laboratories(up 1.18 per cent), Sanofi India(up 0.54 per cent) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(up 0.5 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Granules India(down 2.5 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(down 1.89 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 1.57 per cent), Pfizer(down 1.39 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.32 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.21 per cent down at 12892.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 71.75 points at 18127.35, while the BSE Sensex stood down 241.02 points at 60826.22.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 10 ended in the green, while 39 closed in the red.

Shares of , , PNB, IOB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of ., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Ishan International Ltd., Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd., Amiable Logistic(India)Ltd., Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. and Sula Vineyards Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

