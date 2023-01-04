Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.15%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

Shares of Divis Laboratories(up 1.25 per cent), Abbott India(up 1.18 per cent), Gland Pharma(up 0.77 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(up 0.68 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.36 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 1.44 per cent), Granules India(down 1.03 per cent), Laurus(down 0.97 per cent), Biocon(down 0.97 per cent) and Natco Pharma(down 0.88 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.15 per cent down at 12622.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 189.6 points at 18042.95, while the BSE Sensex stood down 636.75 points at 60657.45.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 7 ended in the green, while 43 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , , PNB and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , BLB Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arihant Academy Ltd., Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., , and Sumeet Ind hit their fresh 52-week lows.

