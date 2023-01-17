Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.09%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Tuesday. Shares of Pfizer(up 1.13 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(up 0.97 per cent), Cipla(up 0.9 per cent), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.59 per cent) and Divis Laboratories(up 0.43 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Gland Pharma(down 3.2 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.74 per cent), Ipca Laboratories(down 1.63 per cent), Abbott India(down 1.63 per cent) and Natco Pharma(down 1.15 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.09 per cent down at 12648.0. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 158.45 points at 18053.3, while the BSE Sensex stood up 562.75 points at 60655.72. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 37 ended in the green, while 13 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Ltd., and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd., , , Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, Anlon Technology ., FSN E-Comm(Nykaa), Omkar Speciality and Chaman Metallics Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.