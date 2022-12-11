Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.01% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index traded negative around 09:59AM(IST)on Monday in a weak market.

Pfizer(up 2.22 per cent), Granules India(up 1.49 per cent), Divis Laboratories(up 1.45 per cent), Natco Pharma(up 0.81 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.8 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 2.01 per cent), Laurus(down 1.04 per cent), Sanofi India(down 1.04 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 0.67 per cent) and Cipla(down 0.65 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Pharma index was down 0.01 per cent at 12773.9 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 28.75 points at 18467.85, while the BSE Sensex was down 95.21 points at 62086.46.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 were trading in the green, while 30 were in the red.

Shares of , , , PNB and Central Bank were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd., DJ Mediaprint & Logi and Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.