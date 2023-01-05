Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 1.03%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Shares of Cipla(up 2.01 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(up 1.99 per cent), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(up 1.38 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(up 1.21 per cent) and Laurus(up 1.18 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Sanofi India(down 0.92 per cent), Biocon(down 0.25 per cent) and Gland Pharma(down 0.24 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 1.03 per cent up at 12753.2.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 50.8 points at 17992.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 304.18 points at 60353.27.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 ended in the green, while 19 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, PNB and Tata Steel were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Vikas Proppant & Gr, Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

