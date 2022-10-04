Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.87%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Tuesday.

Shares of Lupin(up 2.79 per cent), Granules India(up 2.75 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(up 2.58 per cent), Pfizer(up 2.58 per cent) and Biocon(up 2.33 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Ipca Laboratories(down 0.25 per cent), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 0.13 per cent) and Gland Pharma(down 0.04 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.87 per cent up at 13233.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 386.95 points at 17274.3, while the BSE Sensex stood up 1276.66 points at 58065.47.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 48 ended in the green, while 2 closed in the red.



Shares of , , , and Zomato Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of

, BSL Ltd, , Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd., Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

