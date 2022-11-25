Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.62%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Sanofi India(up 3.47 per cent), Biocon(up 2.81 per cent), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals(up 2.55 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(up 2.32 per cent) and Ipca Laboratories(up 1.86 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Alkem Laboratories(down 1.02 per cent), Granules India(down 0.35 per cent), Gland Pharma(down 0.26 per cent), Natco Pharma(down 0.17 per cent) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 0.12 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.62 per cent up at 12968.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 28.65 points at 18512.75, while the BSE Sensex stood up 20.96 points at 62293.64.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 ended in the green, while 21 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Ltd., BHEL and YES Bank were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , V-Marc India Ltd., Ltd. and BHEL hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , , and Nureca Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

