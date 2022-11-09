Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.62% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index traded positive around 10:04AM(IST)on Thursday in a weak market.

Lupin(up 5.6 per cent), Divis Laboratories(up 1.23 per cent), Abbott India(up 1.21 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(up 0.92 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.82 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Aurobindo Pharma(down 4.04 per cent), Strides Pharma Science(down 0.79 per cent), Alkem Laboratories(down 0.67 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 0.64 per cent) and Alembic Pharmaceuticals(down 0.55 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Pharma index was up 0.62 per cent at 13161.15 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 118.95 points at 18038.05, while the BSE Sensex was down 407.81 points at 60625.74.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 13 were trading in the green, while 37 were in the red.

Shares of FSN E-Comm(Nykaa), PNB, , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and Vikas Proppant & Gr hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Mega Flex Plastics Ltd., Everest Kanto, , Quess Corp and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.