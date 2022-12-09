Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.36%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Sanofi India(up 2.95 per cent), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(up 1.33 per cent), Alkem Laboratories(up 1.25 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(up 1.23 per cent) and Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 1.17 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Pfizer(down 2.67 per cent), Granules India(down 1.39 per cent), Biocon(down 1.2 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 1.06 per cent) and Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.04 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.36 per cent up at 12774.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 112.75 points at 18496.6, while the BSE Sensex stood down 389.01 points at 62181.67.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 18 ended in the green, while 32 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, PNB, Central Bank, and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , YES Bank, and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , , Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd., DJ Mediaprint & Logi and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

