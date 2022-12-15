Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 2.11%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of L&T Technology(up 0.36 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra(down 3.98 per cent), Coforge(down 2.76 per cent), LTIMindtree Ltd(down 2.52 per cent), Infosys(down 2.46 per cent) and Persistent Systems(down 2.23 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 2.11 per cent down at 29087.95.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 245.4 points at 18414.9, while the BSE Sensex stood down 878.88 points at 61799.03.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 7 ended in the green, while 43 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , FACT, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Ishan International Ltd., Supreme Engineering, and Inds. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

