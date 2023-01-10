Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.85%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Wipro(up 0.32 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, LTIMindtree Ltd(down 1.48 per cent), Tech Mahindra(down 1.24 per cent), Coforge(down 1.07 per cent), Tata Consultancy(down 1.01 per cent) and Infosys(down 0.99 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.85 per cent down at 28502.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 187.05 points at 17914.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 631.83 points at 60115.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 15 ended in the green, while 35 closed in the red.

Shares of , , PNB, and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Sky Gold, , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while ., , , and hit their fresh 52-week lows.


