Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.31% in an upbeat market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index traded negative around 10:40AM(IST)on Monday in an upbeat market.

Persistent Systems(up 2.17 per cent), L&T Technology(up 1.09 per cent) and Infosys(up 0.16 per cent) were among the top gainers.

MPhasis(down 1.46 per cent), Coforge(down 1.27 per cent), LTIMindtree Ltd(down 1.16 per cent), Tech Mahindra(down 0.73 per cent) and HCL Technologies(down 0.6 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty IT index was down 0.31 per cent at 28531.85 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 82.85 points at 18188.15, while the BSE Sensex was up 286.03 points at 61126.77.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 33 were trading in the green, while 17 were in the red.

Shares of , , , IOB and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arham Technologies Ltd., Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd., , and Godha Cabcon & Insul hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.