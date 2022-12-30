Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.23%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of MPhasis(up 2.13 per cent), Persistent Systems(up 1.13 per cent), L&T Technology(up 0.66 per cent), Wipro(up 0.51 per cent) and Tech Mahindra(up 0.32 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, LTIMindtree Ltd(down 1.24 per cent), Coforge(down 0.8 per cent), Infosys(down 0.62 per cent), HCL Technologies(down 0.49 per cent) and Tata Consultancy(down 0.37 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.23 per cent down at 28621.7.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 85.7 points at 18105.3, while the BSE Sensex stood down 293.14 points at 60840.74.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 19 ended in the green, while 31 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , PNB and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Pritika Engineering Components Ltd., , Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Elin Electronics Ltd., KFIN Technologies Ltd., Inds., and P&G Health hit their fresh 52-week lows.

