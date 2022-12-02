Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.22%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of L&T Technology(up 3.07 per cent), Coforge(up 2.93 per cent), Tech Mahindra(up 1.2 per cent), Larsen & Toubro Infotech(up 1.1 per cent) and MPhasis(up 1.04 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Infosys(down 1.16 per cent), Tata Consultancy(down 1.05 per cent), Wipro(down 0.31 per cent) and HCL Technologies(down 0.07 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.22 per cent down at 31052.1.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 116.4 points at 18696.1, while the BSE Sensex stood down 415.69 points at 62868.5.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 ended in the green, while 34 closed in the red.

Shares of BHEL and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Raymond hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade.


