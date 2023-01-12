Stock market update: Nifty IT index advances 0.43%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a positive note on Thursday. Shares of HCL Technologies(up 1.6 per cent), Persistent Systems(up 1.32 per cent), LTIMindtree Ltd(up 1.2 per cent), Infosys(up 0.64 per cent) and L&T Technology(up 0.41 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack. On the other hand, Coforge(down 0.81 per cent), MPhasis(down 0.72 per cent) and Tech Mahindra(down 0.48 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day. The Nifty IT index closed 0.43 per cent up at 28720.3. Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 37.5 points at 17858.2, while the BSE Sensex stood down 147.47 points at 59958.03. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 24 ended in the green, while 25 closed in the red.

Shares of , , , PNB and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE. Shares of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd., Generic Engg, Cool Caps Industries Ltd., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd., , , . and Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.