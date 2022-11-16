Stock market update: Nifty IT index advances 0.29%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of MPhasis(up 1.13 per cent), Tata Consultancy(up 0.68 per cent), Infosys(up 0.55 per cent), Wipro(up 0.28 per cent) and L&T Technology(up 0.27 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro Infotech(down 1.7 per cent), Coforge(down 0.7 per cent), Persistent Systems(down 0.17 per cent) and Tech Mahindra(down 0.01 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.29 per cent up at 29951.5.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 6.25 points at 18409.65, while the BSE Sensex stood up 107.73 points at 61980.72.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 20 ended in the green, while 30 closed in the red.

