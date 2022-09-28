Stock market update: Nifty IT index advances 0.24%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a positive note on Wednesday.

Shares of MPhasis(up 1.45 per cent), Tech Mahindra(up 0.7 per cent), Tata Consultancy(up 0.6 per cent), Larsen & Toubro Infotech(up 0.29 per cent) and L&T Technology(up 0.27 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Mindtree(down 1.74 per cent), Coforge(down 0.34 per cent) and Wipro(down 0.09 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.24 per cent up at 27067.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 148.8 points at 16858.6, while the BSE Sensex stood down 509.24 points at 56598.28.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 18 ended in the green, while 32 closed in the red.



