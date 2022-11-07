Stock market update: Nifty IT index advances 0.17%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech(up 1.11 per cent), Mindtree(up 1.06 per cent), MPhasis(up 0.57 per cent), Tata Consultancy(up 0.51 per cent) and L&T Technology(up 0.4 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Coforge(down 0.65 per cent), Infosys(down 0.43 per cent) and Tech Mahindra(down 0.01 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.17 per cent up at 28741.3.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 85.65 points at 18202.8, while the BSE Sensex stood up 234.79 points at 61185.15.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 33 ended in the green, while 17 closed in the red.

Shares of , PNB, , and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Swastik Pipe Ltd., , KCK Industries Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week lows.

